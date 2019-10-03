Jonny Evans: Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill thinks centre-back goes 'under the radar'

1:04 Michael O'Neill discusses Jonny Evans ahead of the October international break Michael O'Neill discusses Jonny Evans ahead of the October international break

Leicester centre-back Jonny Evans is "undervalued" because he is from Northern Ireland and could be playing for a top-four Premier League club, according to his national team boss Michael O'Neill.

Evans, 31, spent nine years at Manchester United after coming through the youth ranks, but fell out of favour under then manager Louis van Gaal and was sold to West Brom in 2015.

Netherlands vs N Ireland Live on

Leicester took advantage of West Brom's Premier League relegation in 2018 and snapped up the centre-back for £3.5m.

Evans has been a solid-performer for Leicester, prompting Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness to say he would walk into United's defence - despite their £80m signing of centre-back Harry Maguire in the summer.

"It's nice, but it's not something I need to be told", said O'Neill when asked about Souness' comments.

Michael O'Neill believes Evans is a 'top-four player'

"Jonny Evans - from day one of working with him, and I've said this when he was back at Manchester United - is a top-four player. He could work with the top four sides in the Premier League.

"My opinion hasn't changed. I think sometimes players from Northern Ireland, like Jonny, are undervalued and go under the radar a little bit.

Czech Rep vs N Ireland Live on

"I think when you see him play, a lot of clubs will look back and think, 'he was available for not a lot of money', in terms of Premier League money, and how much clubs are paying for players.

"Leicester were quick, did their business well, and it's been a fantastic piece of business for them."

Evans is in the Northern Ireland squad for the European Qualifier against the Netherlands in Rotterdam on October 10, and the friendly against the Czech Republic in Prague four days later. Both games will be shown live on Sky Sports.