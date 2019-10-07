Jamal Lewis withdraws from Northern Ireland squad with knee injury

Jamal Lewis played the full 90 minutes of Norwich's 5-1 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa

Norwich left-back Jamal Lewis has withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming matches with a knee injury.

The 21-year old picked up the problem during Saturday's 5-1 defeat to Aston Villa at Carrow Road.

Norwich say their medical team will assess him over the course of the international break, meaning he will miss his country's European Qualifier against the Netherlands and the friendly against the Czech Republic.

Lewis had initially been included in Michael O'Neill's squad despite suffering an elbow injury in Norwich's 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Northern Ireland are in second place in European qualifying Group C, level on 12 points with leaders Germany, with both having played five games.