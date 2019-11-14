Michael O'Neill’s Northern Ireland departure always inevitable, says Craig Cathcart

0:50 Craig Cathcart says outgoing boss Michael O'Neill's achievements with Northern Ireland meant he was a 'man in demand' for clubs Craig Cathcart says outgoing boss Michael O'Neill's achievements with Northern Ireland meant he was a 'man in demand' for clubs

Michael O'Neill's departure as Northern Ireland manager came as no surprise and was just a matter of time, according to Craig Cathcart.

Speaking ahead of Northern Ireland's crucial Euro 2020 qualifying games against the Netherlands and Germany, Watford defender Cathcart said O'Neill's success with the national side always meant clubs would come calling for his services.

O'Neill joined Stoke City on a three-and-a-half-year deal last week with the 50-year-old taking charge of the Potters' 4-2 win over Barnsley at the weekend.

However, he has been given permission to manage Northern Ireland for this week's double-header as well as any potential March play-off should they secure a place.

"I wasn't too surprised because he has been linked with jobs in the past as he is obviously a man in demand," Cathcart said.

"He's had a big impact with the way he's managed us for the last five or six years and the success he has had.

"Obviously as a group of players we are disappointed he will be leaving but we're also happy for him and sure he will do a fantastic job."

'Dutch win would be great send-off'

With Northern Ireland in third place in Group C, three points behind both Germany and the Netherlands, there is still all to play for ahead of the final two games.

Middlesbrough midfielder Paddy McNair wants to give O'Neill the perfect Windsor Park send-off with victory over the Dutch on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football.

"It was disappointing to hear Michael is leaving but great he's staying for these two games and possibly March," McNair said.

"People probably thought we would maybe dip a little bit after Euro 2016 but we came second in the World Cup qualifying group.

"Since then we've just got better and better - I'm sure the atmosphere will be brilliant on Saturday and it would be great if we could get a result if it is to be Michael's last game. It would be a great send-off."

'Robinson natural successor'

Cathcart and McNair also echoed Gareth McAuley's call that Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson would be the obvious choice to succeed O'Neill.

"Robbo has been amongst us and was at the Euros with us as well," Cathcart said.

"He's doing a fantastic job for Motherwell and is definitely a potential future manager for Northern Ireland so I'm sure those in charge will go and have a chat with him."

McNair added: "I've known him since I was about 12 years old when I played for the counties and he was a manager. He's a really good coach and manager."