Leicester's Jonny Evans doubtful for Germany vs Northern Ireland

Jonny Evans is doubtful for Northern Ireland's European Qualifier against Germany on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

The Leicester centre-back could miss the match through illness, but will be monitored ahead of kick-off and may still feature as Michael O'Neill's side look to end their qualifying campaign on a high in Frankfurt.

Northern Ireland's hopes of booking their place at Euro 2020 automatically slipped away in a 0-0 draw with the Netherlands on Saturday, in a match where captain Steven Davis missed a crucial penalty.

However, Northern Ireland could still qualify for Euro 2020 via the play-offs in March.

Corry Evans believes Northern Ireland can approach the play-offs with confidence after going toe to toe with the Netherlands.

"Overall we can be pleased," the Blackburn midfielder said. "We have shown in the two games against Holland that we are more than a match for them and we have to take confidence from this and carry it forward."