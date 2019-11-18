Norwich's Jamal Lewis leaves Northern Ireland squad with knee injury
Northern Ireland will end their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign against Germany in Frankfurt on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.40pm; kick off 7.45pm
Norwich defender Jamal Lewis has withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad with a knee injury, ahead of their final European Qualifier in Germany.
Lewis felt pain in his right knee during the 0-0 draw against the Netherlands on Saturday, before being substituted after 81 minutes.
The 21-year-old played an important role in his country's first four wins in Euro 2020 qualifying, however missed October's fixtures due to the same knee issue.
Lewis has started all 12 Premier League games for Norwich this season but will be assessed by the club's medical team ahead of their game at Everton on Saturday.
Steven Davis' crucial penalty miss against the Dutch means Northern Ireland can no longer qualify automatically from Group C, but, they will get a chance through the play-offs in March.
Corry Evans believes Northern Ireland can approach next year's Euro 2020 qualifying play-offs with confidence after going toe to toe with Holland on Saturday night.
Though Steven Davis missed a penalty in a goalless draw at Windsor Park, Northern Ireland put the Dutch under pressure in the early going and were rarely threatened themselves.
Evans feels there is little to fear after they threatened to shock the Dutch in Rotterdam last month before two stoppage-time goals inflicted a 3-1 defeat in the reverse fixture.
"Overall we can be pleased," the Blackburn midfielder said. "We have shown in the two games against Holland that we are more than a match for them and we have to take confidence from this and carry it forward.