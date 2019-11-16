Northern Ireland 0-0 Netherlands: Steven Davis penalty miss ends automatic qualification hopes

2:51 Northern Ireland missed out on automatic qualification for Euro 2020 after Steven Davis' penalty miss meant they had to settle for a draw against the Netherlands Northern Ireland missed out on automatic qualification for Euro 2020 after Steven Davis' penalty miss meant they had to settle for a draw against the Netherlands

Steven Davis missed a crucial penalty as Northern Ireland's automatic qualification hopes for Euro 2020 slipped through their fingers in a 0-0 draw with the Netherlands at Windsor Park.

Captain Davis blazed wildly over the Dutch goal from 12 yards after Joel Veltman was contentiously penalised for handball on the half hour.

In a sense, justice prevailed following the harsh awarding of the spot-kick, though that will come as no comfort to Northern Ireland or Davis, whose hopes of reaching Euro 2020 now rest in next March's play-offs.

The point in Belfast was enough for the Netherlands seal their return to a major tournament for the first time since 2014, having missed out on Euro 2016 and the World Cup last summer, and they will be joined by Germany after their 4-0 thrashing of Belarus.

How Northern Ireland held the Netherlands

Knowing that they needed a big win in Belfast, Northern Ireland came racing out of the traps with two glorious chances inside six minutes. Firstly, Jasper Cillessen was slow in dealing with a back pass and Corry Evans put him under pressure with the goalkeeper's attempted goal kick bouncing off the Blackburn midfielder before wriggling past the post. Then, Paddy McNair lifted a wonderful cross into the area, but Josh Magennis could only glance his header wide.

Player ratings Northern Ireland: Peacock-Farrell (7), J. Evans (7), Cathcart (7), Lewis (7), Dallas (7), C. Evans (7), McNair (8), Davis (7), Whyte (6), Saville (7), Magennis (6).



Subs used: Smith (6), McGinn (6), Thompson (n/a).



The Netherlands: Cillessen (6), Veltman (7), De Ligt (7), Van Dijk (7), Blind (7), De Roon (n/a), Van de Beek (6), F. De Jong (7), Berghuis (7), Babel (7), Promes (7).



Subs used: Propper (7), L. De Jong (7), Ake (n/a).



Man of the match: Paddy McNair.

The early action kept coming as the Netherlands rattled the crossbar in the 10th minute. Quincy Promes, who was superb on the left flank, danced through the area before cutting the ball back for Steven Berghuis. But his strike pinged off the crossbar before Davis and Jonny Evans header the rebounded ball away.

On the half-hour mark, Northern Ireland were awarded a controversial penalty. George Saville got a toe onto another McNair cross, but sent the ball onto the arm of Veltman, before it went wide. There was some confusion over the awarding of a spot-kick as Veltman was booked among a throng of Netherlands players surrounding the referee to protest the decision.

Team news Michael O'Neill made three changes to the side that lost in Rotterdam last month. Jamal Lewis returned after injury with Josh Magennis and Gavin Whyte starting up front. Michael Smith, Kyle Lafferty and Shane Ferguson dropped to the bench.

Memphis Depay missed out for the Netherlands, unable to shake off a hamstring injury. Georginio Wijnaldum also started on the bench after suffering with illness.

But the penalty stood despite the Ajax defender being unable to do much about the handball, and Davis stepped up. Cillessen delayed the penalty further when he complained about the ball placement on the spot, and it appeared to work as Davis sent his effort flying over the face of the goal and into the crowd.

The missed penalty rocked Northern Ireland's confidence and it showed, particularly in the second half, where the Netherlands dominated possession as they look to seal their own path to Euro 2020.

The visitors went close in the 57th minute as Veltman picked up a lovely diagonal pass on the right of the box before putting the ball in. Ryan Babel rose high to nod it goalwards, but some good defending from Craig Cathcart put him off as his effort was well saved by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The Netherlands celebrate their qualification after drawing against Northern Ireland

The Netherlands thought they had been awarded in their own penalty in the 66th minute as Luuk de Jong went down under pressure from Corry Evans, who also had the ball hit his hand. However, the linesman's flag was raised for offside against Luuk de Jong before the handball and the hosts awarded a goal kick.

Northern Ireland rallied slightly in the final 10 minutes, but never looked like troubling the Netherlands as they now face preparations for the play-offs in March.

Man of the match - Paddy McNair

When Northern Ireland were at their attacking best in the first half, McNair was in the middle of the action. He puts cross after cross into the area - eight to be exact - and it was a lack of finishing that stopped him from nabbing a historic assist.

He also made three key passes and despite he and Northern Ireland having a quieter second period, he will be essential for his country as they prepare for the play-offs.

Opta stats

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk protests against the Northern Ireland penalty

Northern Ireland have ended their three-game losing streak against Netherlands with this 0-0 draw, keeping a clean sheet against the Dutch for the first time since April 1965.

This is Netherlands' first 0-0 draw since the 2014 World Cup semi-final against Argentina in Brazil which they went on to lose via penalties.

Northern Ireland have failed to record a shot on target in an international match at Windsor Park for the first time since November 2017 when losing 0-1 to Switzerland.

What's next?

Northern Ireland end their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign away in Germany on Tuesday at 7.45pm - live on Sky Sports Premier League - while the Netherlands host Estonia at the same time - live on Sky Sports Football Red Button.