Michael O’Neill leaves Northern Ireland after eight years as manager

Michael O'Neill has left his role as Northern Ireland manager after eight years in order to solely focus on his position in charge of Stoke.

He had been combining the role with the Stoke job since November.

The Championship club had an agreement with Northern Ireland for him to take charge of the Euro 2020 play-off against Bosnia & Herzegovina, but that is now likely to be in October due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

