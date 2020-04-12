Jordan Thompson: How is Stoke and Northern Ireland midfielder spending coronavirus lockdown?

Sky Sports News reporter Paul Gilmour caught up with Stoke and Northern Ireland midfielder Jordan Thompson to learn how he is spending his time during the coronavirus lockdown.

How is lockdown going for you?

It's been tough just like it is for everyone else but it's frustrating as there's very little to do. I just hope it blows over sooner rather than later.

What is a normal day?

We've been given a training schedule for the week ahead so I'd get myself up, make some breakfast and then start my training. I train Monday, Wednesday & Friday, and do some weights out the back before a bit of PlayStation.

Jordan Thompson in action for Northern Ireland

How is the fitness going?

It's difficult from going to full fitness, training with the squad and playing games to doing sessions on your own. Although the training sessions we've been given are tight enough and keep you ticking over.

How are you processing everything that is going on with coronavirus?

It's a difficult period we're going through but we've all just got to listen to the experts and take on the advice we've been given. I'm sure, like myself, everyone wants this to end as soon as possible and get back to living our lives, being able to enjoy the smaller things in life again.

Any fitness or healthy eating tips for football fans?

I'd probably say get yourself out in the fresh air providing you follow social distancing guidelines. Even if it's out the back skipping or going to a local pitch and doing a few laps. Put a diet together and stick to it and you'll definitely feel better for it.

0:51 Former Portsmouth and Middlesbrough midfielder Gary O’Neil believes the EFL's aim of completing the 2019-20 season in 56 days will be difficult to achieve. Former Portsmouth and Middlesbrough midfielder Gary O’Neil believes the EFL's aim of completing the 2019-20 season in 56 days will be difficult to achieve.

How are you settling in at Stoke?

I've settled in quickly to be fair and I'm enjoying every minute of it. It's a massive stage in my career which I want to grip with two hands. They are a great bunch of lads and staff and we can all push on together once this is over.

How did you first hear about the move?

My agent rang me to say there was word of the interest, and then talks back and forth with the gaffer. As soon as you hear there's a chance of going to a club like Stoke there's no turning that down.

What did Michael O'Neill say to you when you joined, especially as you know him so well from Northern Ireland?

He was happy to get me on board and that it's up to me to get into the team. He just said that he trusted me to come in and bring that freshness and my qualities to the team.

Michael O'Neill was named Stoke boss in early November

How has he helped you?

He's been massive for me from when I was leaving Rangers with no club to taking me away with the senior team to give me an opportunity. He seems to trust me and that's what you want as a player.

How much of his Northern Ireland approach has he used at Stoke?

He wants us to have a good structure behind the team, which we had at Northern Ireland. We work on some of the same drills as Northern Ireland. He wants us to express ourselves in the right areas of the pitch and we've got the players to do that.

What can you learn from people like Steven Davis and Joe Allen?

Thompson says he is always learning from the likes of Steven Davis

Both are fantastic players with great experience behind them and to play with both of them I am always going to learn. They are players who both take the ball under pressure and drive the team forward with their energy and quality on the ball. They are great guys and very approachable.

Are the Euros next summer a big target for you if Northern Ireland can get past Bosnia & Herzegovina and a potential final versus Republic of Ireland or Slovakia?

There are two massive games in front of us but the squad we have and the experience through the team, we'll definitely be going into these games full of confidence. It would be an incredible feeling for us if we qualified again.

Why have Stoke's results been much better recently (up until football was delayed)?

Jordan Thompson in action for Rangers

We were in a good place before the delay, the work we put in throughout the week was paying off and the confidence was definitely there.

Did you have to do anything in front of the other players when you signed? Sing a song, etc?

We had to do an initiation song in front of the players and staff. I sang Erasure - A little respect, it wasn't one of my best performances to say the least!