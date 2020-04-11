Championship pundits' combined XI: 2019/20 Team of the Season so far

We asked our Championship pundits to pick their Teams of the Season so far.

Our experts Keith Andrews, Don Goodman, Andy Hinchcliffe, Scott Minto, David Prutton and Gary Weaver selected their best XIs from the 2019/20 campaign.

And from that side we put together a combined XI of their choices...

Championship pundits pick their Team of the Season

Goalkeeper: Marek Rodak, Fulham

In a tight battle between Rodak and Nottingham Forest's Brice Samba, both were selected three times. In the end the nod went to the Fulham stopper based on his slightly better stats for the season.

Pundit view, Scott Minto: "Rodak has helped keep Fulham in the automatic-promotion race. Everyone talks about their striker (who we will come onto later!), but sometimes stopping a goal is as important as scoring them."

Right-back: Matty Cash, Nottingham Forest

Cash was selected at right-back, with four picks from our six pundits, after an excellent season in his new role. He has dropped in from a more advanced position and made it his own.

Pundit view, Gary Weaver: "Cash said at the start of the season he wanted to prove people wrong who said he could not play at right-back, and he has done just that!"

Centre-back: Ben White, Leeds United

A clean sweep for White! The Leeds man - on loan from Brighton - is playing his first season of football at this level, but he has impressed so much that he was selected by all six of our pundits.

Pundit view, Keith Andrews: "White is a no-brainer. He has settled like snow for Leeds at this level."

Centre-back: Semi Ajayi, West Bromwich Albion

And White's partner at the back is West Brom's Ajayi, signed from Rotherham in the summer and has quickly established himself as one of the top defenders in the Championship. Four of our six pundits selected him in their side.

Pundit view, Don Goodman: "Ajayi has a brilliant return of five goals, and brings a vital amount of athleticism to West Brom."

Left-back: Luke Ayling, Leeds United

Ayling may not be a left-back, but our pundits simply couldn't leave him out. He was selected by three of our pundits and given honourable mentions by the others. And his versatility was shown by the fact he was picked as a right-back, a centre-back and on the right of a back three. He should fit in fine on the other side!

Pundit view, Andrews: "There was no left-back screaming out at me. Ayling has done well in multiple positions this season for Leeds."

Defensive midfielder: Kalvin Phillips, Leeds United

Picked by five of our pundits. Only one left him out because they wanted to give Ben Watson the credit they felt he deserved for his performances for Nottingham Forest, Phillips' performances for Leeds this season have seen him tipped for an England call-up in the near future.

Pundit view, Goodman: "Phillips has a fantastic range of passing and his reading of the game is fantastic. There is no one better in the Championship at what he does for Leeds."

Central midfielder: Romaine Sawyers, West Bromwich Albion

Sawyers has enjoyed an impressive season since moving to West Brom from Brentford, providing an invaluable role in their midfield as they push for promotion. He was selected three times by our pundits

Pundit view, David Prutton: "Sawyers was a player I admired at Brentford and I am sure he can play a role a bit further forward than what he is used to with the quality he has."

Central midfielder: Matheus Pereira, West Bromwich Albion

And partnering his team-mate in midfield is Pereira, who was enjoyed an incredible first season in England at West Brom, scoring six goals and assisting 12 more. All six pundits have also found a place for him in their side.

Pundit view, Andrews: "Pereira is my Player of the Season and has spent most of the campaign playing on a different level to most."

Right forward: Said Benrahma, Brentford

It was a toss-up for many of our pundits as they tried to squeeze in all three of Brentford's 'BMW' front-line, but Benrahma edged out his team-mate Bryan Mbeumo for most, being picked by four of our pundits.

Pundit view, Andy Hinchcliffe: "Said Benrahma is simply one of the standout individuals in the league."

Left forward: Ollie Watkins, Brentford

An out-and-out striker these days, all but one of our pundits picked Watkins in their Team of the Season (although the one that missed him off selected him as their Player of the Season!). He has scored 22 goals in a No 9 role and been exceptional.

Pundit view, Weaver: "Ollie Watkins has adapted and turned into a proper No 9. He knows where to be in the penalty box, and he's a top lad."

Striker: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham

The top scorer in the Championship with 23 goals, Mitrovic has excelled this season again and was a shoo-in for all our pundits. Being picked by all six in their sides.

Pundit view, Minto: "If I had to pick one player to start up front for me in the play-off final, it would be Aleksandar Mitrovic."