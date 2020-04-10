Championship clubs 'go it alone' with PFA in player wage talks

The 24 Championship clubs have decided to “go it alone” in discussions with the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) over player wages.

Discussions have been ongoing for a while in order to come up with a solution to the issue but that has proved almost impossible due to the nature of the EFL's top division.

Unlike Leagues One and Two, there is a huge difference between the highest and lowest paid players in the Championship and one chairman has told Sky Sports News that a "one size fits all solution is not possible".

Leeds United's players, coaching staff and senior management team have volunteered to take a wage deferral

Another Championship owner says with some clubs paying much larger wages, for a multitude of reasons, the only way to get an agreement is for each club to take its "specific issues" to the PFA so they can find a solution.

A small number of clubs have already announced their plans, including league leaders Leeds United and Sky Sports News has been told three more clubs have already agreed wage deferrals with their players, ranging between 30-50 per cent. The remainder are still negotiating.

Many Championship clubs will also resist the opportunity to furlough their players under the government's job retention scheme but may use it for non-playing staff.