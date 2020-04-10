West Ham players defer wages as David Moyes and Karren Brady take pay cut

West Ham's first-team squad, led by captain Mark Noble, are supporting the effort by deferring a percentage of their salaries

West Ham players will defer a percentage of their salaries to help the club during the coronavirus crisis, while manager David Moyes and vice-chairman Karren Brady will take a 30 per cent pay cut.

In a number of measures announced on Friday, the club said joint-chairmen David Gold and David Sullivan are joining fellow shareholders to inject £30m into the club to ensure stability during football's shutdown.

Gold and Sullivan, who have not taken a salary or dividend throughout their 10 years at the Club, are deferring interest payments on shareholder loans, the club said.

West Ham co-owners David Sullivan (right) and David Gold are helping to inject £30m into the club

The Hammers are only the second Premier League club whose players have agreed to a wage deferral, following Southampton's announcement on Thursday.

In a statement, West Ham said: "The savings created by the measures above will support the entire infrastructure of the club and enable us to retain jobs and continue to pay 100 per cent of staff salaries.

"It will also help us to continue to support the most vulnerable in our community."

Manager David Moyes is taking a 30 per cent pay cut

Brady added: "I would like to say a big thank you to David Moyes and his backroom team, our captain Mark Noble and our fantastic squad of players for the commitment and determination they have shown to offer their help and support.

''I would also like to thank the shareholders whose support through this injection of equity once again demonstrates their commitment to the future of the Club.

"The Joint-Chairmen and I are truly proud of how they and everyone at the Club has stepped up to play their part in this situation - we are in it together to support one another, our community and our Club. That is the spirit of the West Ham United family.

"There is still a long and difficult road ahead but we remain committed to doing everything we can to support those most in need, and together we will come through it stronger."

Southampton and West Ham are the first two Premier League sides to agree wage deferrals with their players

West Ham captain Mark Noble said: "As players we have been in constant dialogue with the Club since the situation around COVID-19 emerged and I am proud that our entire squad have made clear their strong desire to play our part in helping to support others through this situation.

"At West Ham United, we are one team and our priority reflects the Club's aim to help ensure the staff get 100% of their salaries while we are unable to play our matches. We continue to do all we can, collectively and individually, throughout this period for the benefit of those around us, our colleagues, our supporters and our community.

"On behalf of the players I send our best wishes to all of our supporters and their families, especially those who have been directly affected by the virus, and I look forward to the day that we can all be back together again."

West Ham's players also joined the rest of the Premier League squads in launching a fund for NHS charities called #PlayersTogether earlier this week.