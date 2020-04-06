Premier League clubs: Furlough, pay-cuts, deferrals

Premier League leaders and European champions Liverpool have reversed a decision to furlough around 200 non-playing staff

What are Premier League clubs planning in terms of their staff during the coronavirus lockdown?

Arsenal

Discussions are ongoing between the club and the players over wages, however this will not be straightforward due to the fact the players are on different contracts.

No decisions have yet been made on furloughing staff. Any change will go hand in hand with what is decided with the players.

Casual staff, like stewards, will be paid in full until April 30.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa continue to pay their players and staff their full wages. The club are awaiting the outcome of talks between the PFA and the Premier League players.

Bournemouth

Manager Eddie Howe has taken a voluntary pay cut, as has his assistant, Jason Tindall, technical director Richard Hughes, and chief executive, Neill Blake.

The club have furloughed 50 members of staff, but they are committed to paying their salaries in full.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has decided to take a pay cut during the current world crisis

Brighton

Brighton's deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber, technical director Dan Ashworth and head coach Graham Potter have each taken a significant voluntary pay cut for the next three months.

The decision means non-playing staff will not be furloughed imminently.

Burnley

Burnley have said they will continue to pay all matchday and non-matchday casual staff until April 30 and will explore all options going forward.

Chairman Mike Garlick revealed the club could lose £50m if the Premier League did not resume this season.

0:43 Burnley chairman Mike Garlick says that the club could run out of money by August if they are not back playing in the Premier League by then Burnley chairman Mike Garlick says that the club could run out of money by August if they are not back playing in the Premier League by then

Chelsea

All Chelsea players and staff are being paid as normal. Cesar Azpilicueta is involved in talks with other Premier League captains about setting up a fund to help the NHS.

Roman Abramovich is paying for The Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge to be used free of charge by NHS staff.

Chelsea's global charity partner Plan International is responding to the effects of Coronavirus around the world. It works in more than 70 countries.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace players and management staff continue to be paid their full wages. Chairman Steve Parish has also reassured other staff that they will not lose out financially during the current crisis, including matchday employees.

Everton

Everton are not taking advantage of the Government's furlough scheme and currently have no plans to do so.

They are also committed to paying all directly engaged matchday and non-matchday casual workers unable to work due to the coronavirus crisis.

Regarding wage cuts and deferrals for players, the club is awaiting the outcome of discussions between the Premier League and the players union. At this time all players and staff remain on full pay.

Leicester

Leicester have continued to pay all employees their full wages.

Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha also launched the club's 'Gift of a Wish 2020' charitable programme on April 4, which would have been his late father's 62nd birthday. A proportion of the funds made available will be allocated to causes whose work supports those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool

Liverpool have reversed their decision to use the government's furlough scheme to pay non-playing club staff, apologising to fans for coming to the "wrong conclusion".

The club had planned to use the scheme to pay around 200 staff, whose work has been affected by the suspension of the Premier League, a move which was criticised by former players Jamie Carragher and Dietmar Hamann.

5:17 Jamie Carragher gives his thoughts on the news that Liverpool have reversed their decision to use the government's furlough scheme to pay some non-playing club staff Jamie Carragher gives his thoughts on the news that Liverpool have reversed their decision to use the government's furlough scheme to pay some non-playing club staff

Manchester City

Manchester City have confirmed they will not be furloughing any of their non-playing staff due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Manchester United

Manchester United will not be using the government's furloughing scheme to protect around 900 full-time members of staff during the current coronavirus pandemic.

In an email addressed all those affected, chief executive Ed Woodward confirmed the club would instead continue to pay all employees as if they were working as usual.

Newcastle

The majority of non-playing staff at Newcastle have been furloughed. That includes the entire recruitment department and academy staff, foundation department plus ground staff and many involved behind the scenes in business and commerce.

Managing director Lee Charnley remains working full-time but from home, so too the head of communication. All players and coaching staff remain on full pay as well.

Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley continues to work remotely from home

Norwich

Norwich have placed their non-playing staff on furlough leave, and have stated they will ensure the club tops up employees' salaries to make up their full-time wages.

Sheffield United

All club employees have been paid as normal up to this point, but the situation is under constant review.

Southampton

Southampton players continue to be paid their full wages as the club awaits the outcome to the talks between the PFA and the Premier League players. The club's management team and other staff continue to be paid their wages in full.

There are currently no plans to furlough any staff or to implement pay cuts or deferrals.

Tottenham

Chairman Daniel Levy is one of 550 non-playing staff at Tottenham taking a pay cut to "protect jobs" amid the coronavirus crisis. Spurs' 2018-19 accounts published on Companies House showed Levy earned a £3m bonus, on top of his £4m salary, for delivering the club's new 62,000-seater stadium.

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust have since urged the club's players to take a pay cut.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has taken a pay cut to protect jobs at the club

Watford

Every member of the Watford playing and non-playing staff remain on full pay. There are currently no plans for this to change. Additional savings have been made following a review of the club's current list of suppliers.

West Ham

All full-time employees are continuing to be paid their full wages. Talks are continuing about player wage cuts and the club are in support of the Premier League proposals to cut or defer wages by 30 per cent.

Vice-chairman Karren Brady says she is willing to take the same pay cut as the players. Manager David Moyes has also indicated he is willing to take a pay cut to help the club.

Wolves

Wolves are waiting for a resumption and resolution to talks between the PFA and the Premier League players. As it stands, they continue to pay all of their staff their full wages.