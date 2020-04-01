Newcastle furlough scouting and recruitment staff

Newcastle have closed their scouting department and put all recruitment staff on furlough leave.

A text message was sent to representatives and agents of players last night, advising them that the club's recruitment department will be unable to respond to calls or emails while they're taking part in the government scheme.

This includes Head of Recruitment Steve Nickson, who himself sent the message, with no indication as to when he and his staff will return.

Newcastle had already been planning their summer transfer business, with money set aside, but that has been put on hold for now.

The vast majority of Newcastle's non-playing staff have now been furloughed, with only a skeleton staff left currently at the club.

First team players remain on full pay and isolating at home.