SPFL resolution: Majority reached in Scottish Premiership, League One and League Two

The SPFL's contentious resolution to end the season in three divisions, and potentially the Premiership, is resting on just one Scottish Championship club that has yet to vote.

The SPFL board met on Friday to consider the responses to the proposals put forward on Wednesday.

That resolution would see the immediate curtailment of the Championship, League One and League Two seasons, as well as the right for the SPFL board to decide the Premiership on a point-per-game basis if the coronavirus prevents its resumption.

Were that to happen, Celtic would be declared champions and bottom side Hearts would be relegated to the Championship.

Hibernian were one of ten Premiership clubs to vote in favour of the SPFL's proposal

The body received 39 responses as of 5pm on Friday, with 85 per cent in favour of the resolution - but three clubs have yet to make their stance known.

The SPFL said 10 of the top-flight clubs voted in favour, with just one against. Nine supporting votes are needed in that division.

Hearts owner Ann Budge had hoped other clubs would join them in voting down the resolution

Hibernian confirmed their support for the resolution, but expressed "sympathy for those clubs who will be detrimentally affected".

Eight votes are needed in the Championship and the current figure is one shy of that figure, with seven for and two against.

Across League One and Two, the 15 votes required to pass the motion were met despite one club failing to vote. The SPFL recorded 16 votes in favour and three against at that level.

A spokesperson for the SPFL said: "It is very important that clubs consider carefully the resolution and we are grateful to those clubs who have voted already.

"With the Ladbrokes Premiership and Ladbrokes Leagues 1 & 2 divisions each having approved the resolution, we await the voting slip from the one Ladbrokes Championship club that has yet to vote. We will provide an update as soon as we are in a position to do so."