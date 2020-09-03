Jonny Evans to miss Northern Ireland's Nations League game with Romania

Jonny Evans is out of Northern Ireland's Nations League away trip to Romania

Leicester City defender Jonny Evans will miss Northern Ireland's Nations League game with Romania after not travelling with the rest of the squad.

The side flew out to Bucharest on Thursday afternoon ahead of Ian Baraclough's first game in charge since he succeeded Michael O'Neill in April.

But Leicester defender Evans was not in the travelling party, dealing a further blow to Baraclough who is already without Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan.

Flanagan withdrew last week for personal reasons, meaning Arsenal's 20-year-old defender Daniel Ballard was called up in his place.

Ballard, who played for the Under-21s under Baraclough, was called up by O'Neill for last year's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Estonia and Belarus but is yet to make his senior debut.

After Friday's match, Northern Ireland will return to Belfast ahead of Monday's game against Norway at Windsor Park.

