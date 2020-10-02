Jonny Evans back for Northern Ireland's triple-header against Bosnia, Austria, Norway

Jonny Evans has been named in a strong 26-man Northern Ireland squad for the three internationals this month.

The matches include a Euro 2020 qualifying play-off game against Bosnia and Herzegovina and UEFA Nations League matches against Austria and Norway.

Evans missed Northern Ireland's September matches against Romania and Norway due to a combination of personal reasons and injury, and then hobbled off during Leicester's 5-2 win over Manchester City at the weekend, but took his place in Ian Baraclough's squad when it was named on Friday morning.

Image: Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan is also back in the squad

Fellow defender Tom Flanagan also returned after missing September's games for personal reasons, but Matthew Kennedy is out with injury and there was no place for Linfield forward Shayne Lavery.

Northern Ireland will travel to Sarajevo for their crucial showdown with Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 8 - almost seven months after the game was postponed from its original date amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Image: Steven Davis is set to become Northern Ireland's most-capped player

The game could see captain Steven Davis become Northern Ireland's most-capped player after the Rangers midfielder equalled Pat Jennings' record of 119 caps in last month's loss to Norway.

If the visitors can win in Sarajevo, they will face either Slovakia or the Republic of Ireland next month for a place at the rearranged Euro 2020 finals.

Following the Bosnia trip, Baraclough's side will play Austria in Belfast on October 11 and then travel to Oslo to face Norway on October 14.

Northern Ireland squad in full

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), Michael McGovern (Norwich City), Trevor Carson (Motherwell).

Defenders: Jonathan Evans (Leicester City), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), Shane Ferguson (Millwall), Conor McLaughlin (Sunderland), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United), Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian), Tom Flanagan (Sunderland), Daniel Ballard (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Steven Davis (Rangers), Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough), George Saville (Middlesbrough), Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City), Jordan Jones (Rangers), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Joel Cooper (Oxford United), Alistair McCann (St Johnstone).

Forwards: Kyle Lafferty (Reggina), Josh Magennis (Hull City), Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic), Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian).