Northern Ireland: Jonny Evans will not join squad for Bulgaria match

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough says defender Jonny Evans has not joined up with the squad ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier in Bulgaria.

The Leicester defender missed Saturday's loss to Switzerland but there had been some hope he might make the Bulgaria game.

However, Baraclough said a recent illness had hampered Evans - as well as his long-standing foot injury.

Baraclough said: "He's felt under the weather and he's not been able to get in to Leicester to train, and not been able to travel.

"It's worrying for everybody - myself, Leicester and Jonny himself.

"He's not only got to think about his foot for the rest of his career but also after football as well.

"I believe he has made great strides with it and Jonny is a lot happier with where he is.

"The illness has probably more than the foot held him back a little bit.

"Myself, Brendan (Rodgers, Leicester manager) and Jonny, we've decided not to risk him, but he'll be back in training at Leicester and in with an outside chance to play against Manchester United at the weekend."

Image: Manager Ian Baraclough says Northern Ireland need to improve their seeding if they are to avoid tough qualifying groups

Baraclough has told his players to forget about the frustration of Saturday's defeat to Switzerland as they prepare to face Bulgaria in Sofia.

A controversial red card for Jamal Lewis contributed to a 2-0 defeat in Geneva, which effectively ended hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup.

"You have to put that to the back of your mind," said Baraclough.

"Yes, we didn't get the decision we wanted and we felt hard done by, but tomorrow is a fresh game, a different referee, a different country, and we take each game by it's own merits."

Though the door to Qatar is all but closed to Northern Ireland, Baraclough said Tuesday's game was still important as they look to improve their seeding and avoid the sort of difficult qualifying draws they have faced in the last two campaigns.

"It doesn't get much tougher than Germany and the Netherlands (in Euro 2020 qualifying) and then Italy and Switzerland now," he said.

"You hope that next time you put yourself in a position where the rankings are a little bit more favourable, you get a more favourable draw, though even if you get that favourable draw, you still have to take care of business."