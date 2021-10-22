Ian Baraclough: IFA agrees to extend Northern Ireland manager's contract

Ian Baraclough is set to continue as Northern Ireland manager after the IFA board agreed unanimously to extend his contract.
His current deal was due to expire after the final World Cup Qualifier against reigning European champions Italy in Belfast in November.
The decision to begin negotiations to extend Baraclough's reign as Northern Ireland manager comes despite the country's failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
His development of young players, including Liverpool's Conor Bradley, has convinced the IFA that progress is being made.
Baraclough has overseen a period of transition since Michael O'Neill departed for Sky Bet Championship side Stoke City, winning just three of his 18 matches in charge.
Trending
- Carra: I can see under-pressure Man Utd beating Liverpool
- What's happened to Dele Alli?
- 'Phenomenal' Martinez back to haunt Arsenal
- Klopp: Man Utd capable of doing something incredible
- The man who turned Tyson Fury into a wrecking ball
- Nev & Carra: Should Ronaldo make Man Utd-Liverpool combined XI?
- State of play in Europe: How has Messi started at PSG?
- Jose's Roma hit for SIX by Bodo/Glimt - 'We don't have a good squad'
- Hamilton plays down Merc advantage on 'amazing' US return
- Solskjaer's Ronaldo conundrum
The IFA remained patient with O'Neill after he won only one of his first 18 matches in charge of the national team.
O'Neill went on to secure qualification for Northern Ireland's first European Championship - Euro 2016 - and ended with a respectable 26 wins and 18 draws from his 72 matches in charge.