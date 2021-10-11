Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland LIVE!

BARACLOUGH ON BRADLEY INCLUSIONNorthern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough tells Sky Sports:"There's one or two enforced changes, I wanted to freshen things up a little bit too. George Saville's injured and Conor Bradley's come in, I want to see him on his first start. He's given us everything so far, so I want to see him keep flying."Everything he's done with us, he's done great. He's been brilliant, training-wise he never lets you down, shows you glimpses of magic, and I told him to go and make the position his own."