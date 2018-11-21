Mick McCarthy open to Republic of Ireland return

Mick McCarthy is open to returning to his former role as Republic of Ireland manager, Sky Sports News understands.

The Football Association of Ireland announced Martin O'Neill's departure from the position by mutual agreement on Wednesday.

McCarthy left Ipswich at the end of last season after five-and-a-half years at Portman Road.

Mick McCarthy

Sky Sports News understands the 59-year-old feels a return to the Republic of Ireland job would be a great next move for him.

He previously managed Ireland between 1996 and 2002 and took them to their last World Cup in Japan and South Korea that year.

Ireland enjoyed an impressive campaign before being eliminated by Spain on penalties in the last-16.

Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy in 2002

However, the tournament was overshadowed by a disagreement between McCarthy and Roy Keane, with the former Manchester United midfielder leaving the camp before their matches got underway.

McCarthy, who has also previously managed Sunderland and Wolves, has turned down offers from Qatar and China in recent months.

As a player, McCarthy won 57 caps for Ireland.