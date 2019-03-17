Republic of Ireland call-up Shamrock Rovers' Jack Byrne

Jack Byrne has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad as a replacement for the injured Callum O'Dowda.

Mick McCarthy watched Bryne produce a man-of-the-match performance in Shamrock Rovers' 3-0 win over Sligo Rovers on Friday and has now handed him his first call-up to the senior side.

Bryne could make his debut in Ireland's first Euro 2020 qualifier against Gibraltar on March 23 or against Georgia on March 26.

The Football Association of Ireland have also confirmed goalkeeper Kieran Westwood, defender Richard Keogh and midfielder Conor Hourihane will join the squad late after being given extra time off.

Ireland are seeking to qualify for their third successive European Championships and their first under McCarthy, who previously coached the side from 1996 to 2002.