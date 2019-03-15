Josh Cullen and Kevin Long called up by Republic of Ireland

Former Ireland U21 captain Josh Cullen could make his senior debut against Gibraltar or Georgia

Burnley defender Kevin Long and West Ham midfielder Josh Cullen have been drafted into the Republic of Ireland squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia.

Long and former U21 captain Cullen, who is currently on loan at Charlton, have been called up by manager Mick McCarthy as replacements for injured duo Alan Browne and Ronan Curtis.

Kevin Long has also been drafted in by Mick McCarthy

Preston midfielder Browne has an ankle injury, while Portsmouth striker Curtis has undergone surgery to re-attach a fingertip after catching it in a door.

Ireland begin their qualifying campaign away to Gibraltar on March 23, followed by a home game against Georgia three days.

Both games are live on Sky Sports.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Mark Travers (Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolves), Richard Keogh (Derby), John Egan (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley).

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Ipswich), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Cardiff), Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke), Josh Cullen (West Ham).

Strikers: Shane Long (Southampton), Sean Maguire (Preston), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), James Collins (Luton).