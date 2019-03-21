Declan Rice apologises for pro-IRA posts on social media
Last Updated: 21/03/19 4:15pm
Declan Rice has "sincerely apologised" for posting pro-IRA messages on social media in 2015.
Rice wrote the messages on Instagram, including one to a Republic of Ireland U17 team-mate where he added, "Wait 'till we draw England."
The 19-year-old represented Ireland at underage level and made three appearances for the senior side in friendly matches, but last month switched allegiance to England.
"I am aware that a poorly-expressed comment I made when I was a junior player has been circulated on social media," said the West Ham midfielder.
"I recognise now that my attempt to show support for my team-mates at the time could be negatively interpreted.
"While my naive words were not meant to be a political opinion and do not represent who I am, I sincerely apologise for any offence caused."
Rice could make his England debut in Friday's European Qualifier against the Czech Republic at Wembley.