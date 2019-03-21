Declan Rice apologises for pro-IRA posts on social media

Declan Rice says his 'naive words were not meant to be a political opinion'

Declan Rice has "sincerely apologised" for posting pro-IRA messages on social media in 2015.

Rice wrote the messages on Instagram, including one to a Republic of Ireland U17 team-mate where he added, "Wait 'till we draw England."

The 19-year-old represented Ireland at underage level and made three appearances for the senior side in friendly matches, but last month switched allegiance to England.

Rice switched allegiance to England last month

"I am aware that a poorly-expressed comment I made when I was a junior player has been circulated on social media," said the West Ham midfielder.

"I recognise now that my attempt to show support for my team-mates at the time could be negatively interpreted.

"While my naive words were not meant to be a political opinion and do not represent who I am, I sincerely apologise for any offence caused."

Rice could make his England debut in Friday's European Qualifier against the Czech Republic at Wembley.