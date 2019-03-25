Republic of Ireland's James McClean says planned John Delaney protests 'pointless and stupid'

0:42 James McClean say he cannnot understand the merit of rumoured in-game protests from Irish fans against John Delaney and the FAI during Tuesday's game against Georgia James McClean say he cannnot understand the merit of rumoured in-game protests from Irish fans against John Delaney and the FAI during Tuesday's game against Georgia

Republic of Ireland winger James McClean has heavily criticised potential protests in Tuesday’s European Qualifier against Georgia as “pointless and stupid”.

Republic of Ireland fans, according to reports, are set to throw tennis balls on the pitch during Tuesday's European Qualifier in protest at the FAI's decision to create a new role for John Delaney after he stepped down as chief executive.

Asked about the planned protests, McClean said: "Throwing tennis balls on the pitch, what does it achieve?

"I think it's pointless and stupid.

"You've seen it happen a few times in games and I just don't see the point in it because throwing tennis balls on the pitch isn't going to get someone to change.

"I just think it's stupid, you're just disrupting the game and I just don't see any benefit to it whatsoever."

Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has asked fans to "demonstrate somewhere else" because he does not want protests to distract his team against Georgia.

But McClean is confident they will be able to ignore any tennis ball protests as they look to make it two wins from two in Euro 2020 qualifying.

But McClean is confident they will be able to ignore any tennis ball protests as they look to make it two wins from two in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Asked whether a protest would have a negative effect on the team, the Stoke winger said: "No, I don't think it will. I just think it's stupidity.

"We're professionals and it won't affect us one bit. It's just disrupting and annoying if anything."