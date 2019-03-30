FAI commissions independent review after 'recent media stories'

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has commissioned a global auditing and consulting group to conduct an independent and in-depth external review following recent media stories.

"The Board of the Football Association of Ireland acknowledges the concerns expressed by members of the football family, supporters, commentators, politicians and the public around recent media stories concerning the association," a statement from the FAI read.

"The board is committed to fully addressing the issues of concern and is undertaking steps to do so.

Ireland fans threw tennis balls on the pitch in protest at John Delaney's continuing role at the FAI

"The board of the FAI has established a sub-committee, from amongst its members, which is working closely with the association's external advisers and auditors to urgently address these matters.

"Global auditing and consulting group Mazars has been commissioned by the sub-committee to conduct an independent and in-depth external review of all matters. The board has requested that this review be completed as soon as possible.

"The FAI is engaging fully with Sport Ireland and the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement in dealing with their particular inquiries.

"The association will be appearing before the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport and recognises and shares the desire for the matters to be addressed as soon as possible, with due regard to the different ongoing processes."

Delaney admitted he provided the FAI with a €100,000 bridging loan in April 2017

The FAI was charged by UEFA this week after tennis balls were thrown on the pitch during their Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia.

The fans were venting their displeasure at John Delaney, who stepped down as chief executive of the FAI at the weekend but has been given a new role withing the organisation.

Delaney took up the newly-created position of executive vice-president after admitting he provided the governing body with a €100,000 bridging loan in April 2017.