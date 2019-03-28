UEFA charge Football Association of Ireland following 'tennis ball' protests in Georgia game

Republic of Ireland defender Richard Keogh removes balls which were thrown onto the pitch during Tuesday night's game

The Football Association of Ireland has been charged by UEFA after tennis balls were thrown onto the pitch during the European Qualifier against Georgia.

The balls were thrown by protesting fans, 33 minutes into the Republic of Ireland's 1-0 win at the Aviva Stadium.

The fans were venting their displeasure at John Delaney, who stepped down as chief executive of the FAI at the weekend but has been given a new role withing the organisation.

A UEFA statement said: "Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the European Qualifiers Group D match between Republic of Ireland and Georgia (1-0), played on 26 March.

"Charges against Republic of Ireland: Throwing of objects - Art. 16 (2) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations.

"The case will be dealt with by the UEFA control, ethics and disciplinary body on 16 May."

Irish goalkeeper Darren Randolph kicks tennis balls off the pitch during the game against Georgia

Reports of a planned protest emerged ahead of the game, three days after it was announced that the controversial Delaney was to move from his existing post to the newly-created role of executive vice-president.

The game had been stopped for a 33rd-minute foul by Georgia defender Guram Kashia on Ireland striker David McGoldrick, when dozens of tennis balls were thrown from the stands.

When play restarted around three minutes later, Conor Hourihane scored the game's only goal from the resulting free-kick.