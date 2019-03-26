Mick McCarthy glad tennis ball protest didn't affect Republic of Ireland in win over Georgia

2:51 Mick McCarthy says Republic of Ireland played some really good football in their 1-0 win over Georgia in the European Qualifiers. Mick McCarthy says Republic of Ireland played some really good football in their 1-0 win over Georgia in the European Qualifiers.

Mick McCarthy felt the protest against John Delaney did not affect his Republic of Ireland team in their 1-0 win over Georgia.

Some Republic of Ireland fans disrupted their side's Euro 2020 qualifier by throwing tennis balls on to the pitch in protest at the FAI's decision to create a new role for Delaney, but it did not deter their team as Conor Hourihane scored the winning goal seconds after the balls were cleared from the pitch.

Delaney's role at the Football Association of Ireland has come under renewed scrutiny after he went to court this month to unsuccessfully block publication of a story about him loaning €100,000 to his employers.

There were also chants and banners protesting against Delaney, who has been chief executive of the FAI since 2005.

"It didn't affect us," McCarthy told Sky Sports when asked about the protest.

"When things like that happen you have to make sure you concentrate. I was conscious that we didn't take the free-kick too quickly and get hit on the break, but it had the adverse effect on them as we scored when the tennis balls came on.

0:59 Play was momentarily stopped in Republic of Ireland's game with Georgia as protesters threw tennis balls onto the pitch. Play was momentarily stopped in Republic of Ireland's game with Georgia as protesters threw tennis balls onto the pitch.

"It didn't matter what was going on, nothing was stopping that free-kick.

"We've played really well tonight. We could have scored two or three. We negated their style of play and the lads put in an unbelievable shift. We've created plenty of opportunities that we didn't take but only one goal wins it."

2:57 Highlights of Republic of Ireland’s 1-0 win over Georgia in Group D of the European Qualifiers. Highlights of Republic of Ireland’s 1-0 win over Georgia in Group D of the European Qualifiers.

McCarthy on....

Conor Hourihane

"He's got a wand of a left-foot. I've always admired him. I tried to sign him at one point but we had no money - the usual. I've been really impressed with him. Also, the old stalwart Glenn Whelan was great in there too."

David McGoldrick

"He put in an outstanding performance. He set up the goal in Gibraltar and played well, but up front on his own tonight, he led the line really well. He deserved his man-of-the-match award."

1:53 David McGoldrick says Republic of Ireland gave a great team performance in their 1-0 win against Georgia and it finished off a positive week. David McGoldrick says Republic of Ireland gave a great team performance in their 1-0 win against Georgia and it finished off a positive week.

On topping Group D

"The top two might cut each other's throats and allow us to pick up points elsewhere. But I think we should just be happy with our six points and look forward to Denmark away."