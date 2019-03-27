Shane Duffy hails Republic of Ireland team-mates for their 'fighting spirit'

Duffy says there are exciting times ahead after their Euro 2020 qualifier victory against Georgia

Shane Duffy has hailed his Republic of Ireland team-mates for their "Irish fighting spirit" after a 1-0 win against Georgia in their European Qualifier.

The game was disrupted after fans threw tennis balls on the pitch in protest at the FAI's decision to create a new role for chief executive John Delaney.

However seconds later, Conor Hourihane scored a stunning free-kick goal to send Republic of Ireland top of Group D, making it two wins in a row for new manager Mick McCarthy.

Duffy said: "He [McCarthy] was just delighted. He wanted the Irish fighting spirit back and I think that's what we showed.

2:11 Conor Hourihane scored a stunning free-kick for the Republic of Ireland against Georgia, just moments after the match was delayed by numerous tennis balls being thrown onto the field Conor Hourihane scored a stunning free-kick for the Republic of Ireland against Georgia, just moments after the match was delayed by numerous tennis balls being thrown onto the field

"The players have got a new lift here and you could see that in some of the performances, which were superb.

"We can only do what's in front of us. We've taken care of our first two games. No one really remembers the performances once you've got the win.

"It's a good start and now we can build on it. All of us are looking forward to coming back again. It's a fresh start for everyone. Exciting times, hopefully."

The Brighton defender admitted the tennis ball protest from Republic of Ireland fans was not a surprise.

2:51 Mick McCarthy says Republic of Ireland played some really good football in their 1-0 win over Georgia in the European Qualifiers. Mick McCarthy says Republic of Ireland played some really good football in their 1-0 win over Georgia in the European Qualifiers.

"It was a bit weird. I think we all sort of expected it to happen. We all read about it," he said.

"We were hoping it wasn't going to happen, but we're professionals, we dealt with it and the best response was to put the ball in the net, which is what we did. That got the crowd going again."