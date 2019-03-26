WATCH: Ireland fans' tennis ball protest before Conor Hourihane goal

2:11 Conor Hourihane scored a stunning free-kick for the Republic of Ireland against Georgia, just moments after the match was delayed by numerous tennis balls being thrown onto the field. Conor Hourihane scored a stunning free-kick for the Republic of Ireland against Georgia, just moments after the match was delayed by numerous tennis balls being thrown onto the field.

Some Republic of Ireland fans disrupted their side’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia by throwing tennis balls on to the pitch – before watching Conor Hourihane’s free-kick give the home side the lead.

Reports in the days leading up to the fixture in Dublin suggested that disgruntled supporters would stage the incident in protest of the FAI's decision to create a new role for John Delaney after he stepped down as chief executive.

Darren Randolph kicks tennis balls off the pitch shortly before the Republic of Ireland scored

Mick McCarthy had asked Republic of Ireland fans to "demonstrate somewhere else" before the game but that plea fell on deaf ears as tennis balls were thrown on to the pitch shortly after the half hour mark.

However, after a short delay, Hourihane curled in a brilliant free-kick to give his side the lead, prompting John O'Shea on Sky Sports commentary to say "the tennis balls might become a permanent fixture".

Conor Hourihane celebrates after scoring against Georgia

"It didn't affect us. When things like that happen you have to concentrate and make sure you concentrate. I was conscious that we didn't take the free-kick too quickly and get hit on the break but it had the adverse effect on them as we scored when the tennis balls came on. It didn't matter what was going on, nothing was stopping that free-kick."

