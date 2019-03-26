Republic of Ireland protests a sideshow in tough Georgia game, says Jonathan Walters

Jonathan Walters believes the planned protests against Georgia are an unneeded distraction

Former Republic of Ireland forward Jonathan Walters says potential protests in Tuesday's European Qualifier against Georgia are a "sideshow in a tough game".

Republic of Ireland fans, according to reports, are set to throw tennis balls on the pitch during the match at Dublin's Aviva Stadium in protest at the FAI's decision to create a new role for John Delaney after he stepped down as chief executive.

There are concerns the Republic of Ireland's players could be distracted by any protests as they look to make it two wins from two in qualifying under new boss Mick McCarthy.

Asked about the planned protests, Walters, who announced his retirement from international football on Friday, said: "As a player you're shielded quite a lot from this side of football, but the spotlight is on the FAI.

John Delaney was appointed chief executive of the FAI in 2005

"I think there's more made of the protests than what might actually happen but we'll see tonight.

"It's a bit of a sideshow but hopefully they can get a result.

The Republic of Ireland won their opening qualifier against Gibraltar

"It takes a bit of spotlight off what's happening with the team in what is a tough game against a good Georgia team that are very under-rated.

"It's a big game for us and we need the spotlight back on the team tonight."