Alan Browne out of Republic of Ireland squad for European Qualifiers due to calf injury

Preston midfielder Alan Browne has been removed from the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming European Qualifiers because of a calf injury.

Browne will miss the upcoming matches Denmark and Gibraltar with a calf problem sustained in training this week.

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy says he will not call up another player to his squad as a replacement for Browne.

Browne is yet to make a competitive appearance for his country with each of the 24-year-old's three senior caps to date having come in friendlies against Mexico, Turkey and France.

McCarthy has cut his provisional squad down to 27 players ahead of the games against Denmark on June 7 and Gibraltar on June 10.

1:10 Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has faith that his team can overcome a tough test against Denmark Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has faith that his team can overcome a tough test against Denmark

Harry Arter, Jack Byrne, James Collins and Aiden O'Brien were cut from the squad, while goalkeeper Sean McDermott replaces the injured Kieran O'Hara.

McCarthy has taken 23 players for a training camp in Portugal, while Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane and Josh Cullen, along with Richard Keogh, will all join the squad following the EFL play-off finals.