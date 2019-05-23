Seamus Coleman says Republic of Ireland have 'history' with Denmark

1:10 Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman prepares with his team to face Denmark and Gibraltar in Euro 2020 qualification Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman prepares with his team to face Denmark and Gibraltar in Euro 2020 qualification

Seamus Coleman admits the Republic of Ireland have "history" with Denmark ahead of their European Qualifier, live on Sky Sports.

After a positive start to Euro 2020 qualifying with 1-0 wins over Gibraltar and Georgia, they face Denmark in Copenhagen on June 7 before a trip home to Dublin to play Gibraltar for a second time three days later.

Coleman remains confident despite being winless in their last four fixtures against the Danes, which included two goalless draws in the inaugural Nations League, and a 5-1 thrashing in the World Cup play-off in 2017.

Conor Hourihane scored the winner against Georgia in March

Republic of Ireland captain Coleman has 51 caps for the national side, but due to injury, did not feature in the game where Christian Eriksen scored a sublime hat-trick to extend their recent World Cup heartache.

He said: "We've got a bit of history with them. They're a very good team with some very good players but I fully believe that this squad and the way we've performed recently, we can go there and get a result.

"We need to get at them, get in their faces from the start and don't let their quality players play but we have got a great group of lads in there and we have full belief and it's a very big game for us."

Coleman admits that he is looking forward to the upcoming fixtures after their training camp in Portugal and that it is good to have new additions, including 18-year-old midfielder Luca Connell.

He added: "It's been good for the group to get together and start preparing for the games coming up.

"To see a nice lad [Connell] around the hotel it's very refreshing and then he got out there on the pitch yesterday and he really showed us why he's here so it's a pleasure to have him and fingers crossed he can keep his head down and have a good future."