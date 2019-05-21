Mick McCarthy 'hated' Republic of Ireland's game with Gibraltar

0:58 Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy admits the away match against Gibraltar was a tough test for his side Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy admits the away match against Gibraltar was a tough test for his side

Mick McCarthy says he "hated" the Republic of Ireland's 1-0 away victory against Gibraltar in their European Championship qualifier in March.

Jeff Hendrick scored the only goal of the game as McCarthy's side started their Group D campaign on a winning note and they followed that up with another 1-0 win over Georgia in Dublin three days later.

They now face minnows Gibraltar again at the Aviva Stadium on June 10 after playing Denmark away on June 7; Watch both games live on Sky Sports Main Event (kick-off 7:45pm).

Bolton midfielder Luca Connell, 18, has been called up for the two games, with Harry Arter, Jack Byrne, James Collins and Aiden O'Brien missing out on selection.

The Republic of Ireland are top of Group D and their win in Gibraltar was their first in seven competitive games, although it was not an easy watch for McCarthy in his first game back in charge.

McCarthy was appointed as Republic of Ireland manager for a second time in November

He said: "Gibraltar was the hardest game because of the pitch, it was horrible because of the opposition and it was howling a gale, it was just bizarre.

"It was really tough and I said afterwards I hated it because I knew the circumstances of not winning.

"That was a hard game and we are going to have to beat them when they come to Dublin and they will be trying their best."

Goals have been at a premium for the Republic, with just six scored in their last 10 matches, and McCarthy believes it is an area where his side can improve upon going into next month's qualifiers.

He added: "Against Gibraltar we didn't create many chances and against Georgia we created lots and played far better.

"When a team like Denmark comes out and attacks we can create chances, we've just got to start taking them.

"Have we ever been a prolific scoring nation? I don't know. Winning is the name of the game."