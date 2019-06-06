Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy wants to attack against Denmark on Friday

Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy admits he would settle for a draw from Friday night's Euro 2020 qualifier in Denmark.

But McCarthy says that does not mean his team will adopt a defensive gameplan in Copenhagen.

The Irish have two wins from their first two qualifiers and a positive result on Friday would put them in a good position, with Gibraltar next up on Monday night.

"I'd be thrilled with a draw," said McCarthy.

Denmark vs Rep Ire Live on

"If I'd been offered a draw, I wouldn't have got on the plane. I'd have stayed at home, took the point and played against Gibraltar.

"That doesn't mean to say we're coming here just to sit back and try to get a draw. We're coming here to try to win a game and we'll approach it in a very attacking, aggressive way."

The two teams have played regularly of late and, although Denmark won 5-1 in Dublin in November 2017, three of the four most recent games have finished 0-0.

And Danish midfielder Thomas Delaney has described the Republic as Denmark's "most annoying opponent".

McCarthy said: "I doubt it was a compliment that, was it? Was it said in a derogatory way or a complimentary way?

"Oh well, that's kind of him then, and I hope we are as annoying to him tomorrow night as well."

Tottenham's Christian Eriksen could be a key man on Friday

Denmark have compiled a good record under boss Age Hareide and McCarthy added: "I just see them as a very good football team with some good players - and they've got one real star, certainly, in (Christian) Eriksen (of Spurs) who would grace most teams around the world.

"But it would be remiss of me to put it on him, because they have got some very good players as well and they're effective.

"Age Hareide has been here for a while now. They've lost one competitive game, I believe, and they have a really good way of playing - and when they haven't got the ball, they're as solid as pretty much most teams I've seen.

"The pressure is on both of us, isn't it? But it's their home game, so there's a weight of expectation.

"The expectancy for a country of five million people, they expect to be qualifying for World Cups and European Championships and looking to win them, so there's an expectancy there and, if that adds a bit of pressure, then great."