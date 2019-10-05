Brighton's Aaron Connolly handed first Republic of Ireland senior call
Last Updated: 05/10/19 9:29pm
Brighton striker Aaron Connolly has been drafted into the Republic of Ireland senior squad, hours after his double against Tottenham in the 3-0 win for the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium.
The 19-year-old was originally selected in Ireland's U21 squad for their matches against Italy and Iceland over the next 10 days.
But a hamstring injury to Portsmouth forward Ronan Curtis has seen Connolly given a full international call-up as a direct replacement.
Blackburn defender Derrick Williams has also been handed his first senior call-up following knee injuries sustained by Blackburn team-mates Greg Cunningham and Darragh Lenihan in their side's 4-2 defeat at QPR on Saturday.
Mick McCarthy's side play two Euro 2020 qualifiers, away in Georgia next Saturday and in Switzerland the following Tuesday.