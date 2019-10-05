Brighton's Aaron Connolly handed first Republic of Ireland senior call

Aaron Connolly has been brought into the Republic of Ireland squad

Brighton striker Aaron Connolly has been drafted into the Republic of Ireland senior squad, hours after his double against Tottenham in the 3-0 win for the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium.

The 19-year-old was originally selected in Ireland's U21 squad for their matches against Italy and Iceland over the next 10 days.

But a hamstring injury to Portsmouth forward Ronan Curtis has seen Connolly given a full international call-up as a direct replacement.

Blackburn defender Derrick Williams has also been handed his first senior call-up following knee injuries sustained by Blackburn team-mates Greg Cunningham and Darragh Lenihan in their side's 4-2 defeat at QPR on Saturday.

Mick McCarthy's side play two Euro 2020 qualifiers, away in Georgia next Saturday and in Switzerland the following Tuesday.