Republic of Ireland News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
More from Football

Brighton's Aaron Connolly handed first Republic of Ireland senior call

Watch Georgia vs Republic of Ireland live on Sky Sports Football on October 12 from 1:30pm; kick-off 2pm

Last Updated: 05/10/19 9:29pm

Aaron Connolly has been brought into the Republic of Ireland squad
Aaron Connolly has been brought into the Republic of Ireland squad

Brighton striker Aaron Connolly has been drafted into the Republic of Ireland senior squad, hours after his double against Tottenham in the 3-0 win for the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium.

The 19-year-old was originally selected in Ireland's U21 squad for their matches against Italy and Iceland over the next 10 days.

Georgia vs Rep Ire

October 12, 2019, 1:30pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

But a hamstring injury to Portsmouth forward Ronan Curtis has seen Connolly given a full international call-up as a direct replacement.

Also See:

Blackburn defender Derrick Williams has also been handed his first senior call-up following knee injuries sustained by Blackburn team-mates Greg Cunningham and Darragh Lenihan in their side's 4-2 defeat at QPR on Saturday.

Mick McCarthy's side play two Euro 2020 qualifiers, away in Georgia next Saturday and in Switzerland the following Tuesday.

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for the fifth time this year!

Trending

©2019 Sky UK