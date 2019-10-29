Robbie Brady and David McGoldrick return to Republic of Ireland

Mick McCarthy has named a provisional 39-man squad for Republic of Ireland's upcoming internationals

Robbie Brady and David McGoldrick have returned for Republic of Ireland as Mick McCarthy named a 39-man provisional squad for their friendly with New Zealand on November 14, and their European Qualifier against Denmark on November 18.

Brighton's Aaron Connolly and Tottenham's Troy Parrott were named alongside fellow U21 internationals, Stoke City's Nathan Collins and Southampton's Michael Obafemi.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and Sheffield Wednesday's Keiren Westwood were also included among the 39, as Middlesbrough shot-stopper Darren Randolph (thigh) recovers from injury.

Robbie Brady (L) has returned to the Republic of Ireland fold

Everton's Seamus Coleman will sit out of the two internationals after being suspended following his red card during the 2-0 defeat against Switzerland in Group D.

Ciaran Clark of Newcastle and Blackburn's Darragh Lenihan will be pressing for a place McCarthy's final squad.

Following their 3-1 win against Bulgaria in September, Ireland will be looking to bounce back from their 0-0 draw with Georgia and defeat to Switzerland in Geneva, when they face New Zealand.

McCarthy's side need to ensure they beat Denmark in Dublin in November if they are to keep their hopes of Euro 2020 qualification alive.

The Republic of Ireland boss is set to announce a final list later in the week.

James McClean in action during the Republic of Ireland's defeat to Switzerland

"This is a huge month for us and these are two very different games," said McCarthy.

"The New Zealand game is a chance to have a look at the players who are fighting to be in the team and some of the players fighting to be in the squad. We saw how beneficial it was to change things up for the recent Bulgaria friendly and we may well do that again against New Zealand.

"It could be the perfect opportunity to have a look at Troy Parrott for example and see how he makes the step-up to senior international football after impressing so many people at underage level with Ireland and Spurs.

"We know what we have to do against Denmark and we will look to the tried and the trusted to win that game but who knows what will happen against New Zealand. Maybe someone will take their chance in that match and give me something to think about."

Full provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Kieran O'Hara (Burton Albion, on loan from Manchester United), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolves), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), John Egan (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kevin Long (Burnley), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Ryan Manning (QPR), Nathan Collins (Stoke City).

Midfielders: Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic, on loan from West Ham United), Glenn Whelan (Hearts), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McClean (Stoke City), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), James Collins (Luton Town), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Aidan O'Brien (Millwall), Kieran Sadlier (Doncaster Rovers), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Shane Long (Southampton), Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Scott Hogan (Stoke City, on loan from Aston Villa).