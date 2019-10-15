European Qualifiers: What's the state of play after October's qualifiers?

Raheem Sterling celebrates with Harry Kane after scoring England's fifth goal against Bulgaria

Six nations have already booked their place at next summer’s European Championships, but who is still likely to join them after the final round of qualifiers next month?

It's been a busy few days of international football with the European Qualifiers reaching the business end of proceedings.

But how is each group shaping up with two matchdays remaining? We look at the state of play after October's qualifiers…

Who has already qualified? Belgium

Russia

Italy

Poland

Ukraine

Spain

Group A - England on the brink

England need just a point from their remaining two games in Group A to qualify for Euro 2020.

Gareth Southgate's side face Montenegro at Wembley on November 14 but they have the insurance of a trip to Kosovo three days later in their final group game should they fail to get the result they need against Faruk Hadzibegic's men.

With England likely to wrap up top spot in Group A, Czech Republic and Kosovo will battle it out on November 14 in a bid to secure the runners-up spot and a place at next summer's tournament.

A win for Czech Republic, who beat England last Friday, would assure them of qualification, while a draw or victory for Kosovo would take the fate of the runners-up spot down to the final fixtures.

Coming up: November 14 - Czech Republic vs Kosovo, England vs Montenegro; November 17 - Bulgaria vs Czech Republic, Kosovo vs England

Group A P W D L Pts England 6 5 0 1 15 Czech Republic 6 4 0 2 12 Kosovo 6 3 2 1 11 Montenegro 7 0 3 4 3 Bulgaria 7 0 3 4 3

When is the Euro 2020 draw? The draw for the finals will take place in Bucharest, Romania on November 30 with the 24 qualifying teams to be drawn into six groups of four.



At this point in November, the four final spots - set to be decided in March 2020's play-offs - will not be known, but they will still be drawn into a group.

Group B - Work still to do for Portugal

Top spot in Group B has gone to Ukraine after their victory over Portugal on Monday.

It leaves the Nations League winners needing to better Serbia's results in the final two matches of qualification if they are to seal an automatic place at next summer's tournament.

If results do not go their way, then there's always the play-offs for Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mates.

Coming up: November 14 - Portugal vs Lithuania, Serbia vs Luxembourg; November 17 - Luxembourg vs Portugal, Serbia vs Ukraine

Group B P W D L Pts Ukraine 7 6 1 0 19 Portugal 6 3 2 1 11 Serbia 6 3 1 2 10 Luxembourg 6 1 1 4 4 Lithuania 7 0 1 6 1

Group C - Play-offs loom for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland have lost control of Group C following their dramatic late defeat to Netherlands last Thursday.

Michael O'Neill's side now face an uphill battle to qualify automatically, facing Netherlands on November 16 in Belfast before a trip to Germany three days later as they look to leapfrog one of those countries.

Northern Ireland need two wins from those games if they are to have a realistic chance of automatically reaching next summer's tournament.

If Netherlands and Germany both avoid defeat against Northern Ireland then they will qualify for Euro 2020, with Ronald Koeman's side the favourites to top the group because of their superior head-to-head record.

Coming up: November 16 - Germany vs Belarus, Northern Ireland vs Netherlands; November 19 - Germany vs Northern Ireland, Netherlands vs Estonia.

Group C P W D L Pts Netherlands 6 5 0 1 15 Germany 6 5 0 1 15 Northern Ireland 6 4 0 2 12 Belarus 7 1 1 5 4 Estonia 7 0 1 6 1

Group D - All to play for

It's tight at the top of Group D with Republic of Ireland, Denmark and Switzerland all vying for the automatic qualifying spots.

Despite defeat in Switzerland, Mick McCarthy's side, who still top the group having played a game more, know victory against second-placed Denmark in Dublin on November 18 will see them qualify for next summer's tournament.

Switzerland, who currently sit third in Group D just one point behind Ireland and Denmark, are now in pole position to top the group.

Coming up: November 15 - Denmark vs Gibraltar, Switzerland vs Georgia; November 18 - Gibraltar vs Switzerland, Republic of Ireland vs Denmark.

Group D P W D L Pts Republic of Ireland 7 3 3 0 12 Denmark 6 3 3 0 12 Switzerland 6 3 2 1 11 Georgia 7 2 2 3 8 Gibraltar 6 0 0 5 0

Group E - Wales need wins to qualify

Croatia are on course to qualify and a point at home against Slovakia on November 16 should be enough to see them get the job done.

Meanwhile, Wales, who are currently fourth in the group, will need to beat Azerbaijan, also on November 16, to keep their qualification dreams alive.

Depending on the result in Croatia, a Wales win in Baku could then set up a winner-takes-all clash with Hungary in Cardiff on November 19.

Coming up: November 16 - Azerbaijan vs Wales, Croatia vs Slovakia; November 19 - Slovakia vs Azerbaijan, Wales vs Hungary.

Group E P W D L Pts Croatia 7 4 2 1 14 Hungary 7 4 0 3 12 Slovakia 6 3 1 2 10 Wales 6 2 2 2 8 Azerbaijan 6 0 1 5 1

Group F - The battle to join Spain

Spain have sealed their place at Euro 2020 but the battle to join them is now where the interest lies in this group.

Sweden, Romania and Norway are all looking to secure automatic qualification alongside Spain with two more matchdays to come.

Sweden are currently second in the group but face a crucial trip to Romania on November 15 before a home game against Faroe Islands three days later.

Romania are third, one point behind Sweden and three ahead of Norway, but they face difficult games against Sweden and Spain next month.

Norway have plenty to do if they are to pip Sweden and Romania to qualification but matches against Faroe Islands and Malta are very winnable on paper.

Coming up: November 15 - Norway vs Faroe Islands, Romania vs Sweden, Spain vs Malta; November 18 - Malta vs Norway, Spain vs Romania, Sweden vs Faroe Islands.

Group F P W D L Pts Spain 8 6 1 0 20 Sweden 8 4 3 1 15 Romania 8 4 2 2 14 Norway 8 2 5 1 11 Malta 8 1 0 7 3 Faroe Islands 8 1 0 7 3

Group G - Austria, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Israel bid to join Poland

Poland have already booked their spot at Euro 2020 but there is a four-way tussle between Austria, North Macedonia, Slovenia and Israel to join them at next summer's tournament.

Austria are in pole position though as they hold a five-point advantage over North Macedonia - who they face on November 16 - Slovenia and Israel.

Coming up: November 16 - Slovenia vs Latvia, Austria vs North Macedonia, Israel vs Poland; November 19 - Latvia vs Austria, North Macedonia vs Israel, Poland vs Solvenia.

Group G P W D L Pts Poland 8 6 1 1 19 Austria 8 5 1 2 16 North Macedonia 8 3 2 3 11 Slovenia 8 3 2 3 11 Israel 8 3 2 3 11 Latvia 8 0 0 8 0

Group H - Turkey, France on course

Turkey currently lead Group H from France because of their superior head-to-head record against the world champions.

Both sides hold a four-point advantage over third-placed Iceland and are firm favourites to qualify with France set to face Moldova and Albania and Turkey due to play Iceland and Andorra next month.

Victory for Iceland in Istanbul on November 14 would give them a chance of automatic qualification, but Turkey will have a second opportunity to secure a place in the top two when they face minnows Andorra three days later.

Coming up: November 14 - Turkey vs Iceland, Albania vs Andorra, France vs Moldova; November 17 - Albania vs France, Andorra vs Turkey, Moldova vs Iceland.

Group H P W D L Pts Turkey 8 6 1 1 19 France 8 6 1 1 19 Iceland 8 5 0 3 15 Albania 8 4 0 4 12 Andorra 8 1 0 7 3 Moldova 8 1 0 7 3

Group I - Belgium, Russia already qualified

Top spot is the only thing left to play for in Group I, but with Belgium three points ahead of Russia with a better goal difference (+29 compared to +23), it would take some swing to stop Roberto Martinez's side.

However, the Russians will be hoping they can perform a miracle when the two sides face each other on November 16 in St Petersburg.

Meanwhile, Scotland's qualifying campaign did not go to plan, but they do have a second chance after securing a play-off spot thanks to their performance in the Nations League.

Coming up: November 16 - Cyprus vs Scotland, Russia vs Belgium, San Marino vs Kazakhstan; November 19 - Belgium vs Cyprus, San Marino vs Russia, Scotland vs Kazakhstan.

Group I P W D L Pts Belgium 8 8 0 0 24 Russia 8 7 0 1 21 Cyprus 8 3 1 4 10 Scotland 8 3 0 5 9 Kazakhstan 8 2 1 5 7 San Marino 8 0 0 8 0

Group J - Finland on course for first major finals

Italy are the runaway winners of Group J but the story is who could be joining them at Euro 2020.

Finland are just a win away from qualifying for their first major tournament with games against Liechtenstein and Greece on November 15 and 18 respectively.

Armenia and Bosnia & Herzegovina will be waiting in the wings should Finland slip up.

Coming up: November 15 - Armenia vs Greece, Finland vs Liechtenstein, Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Italy; November 18 - Greece vs Finland, Italy vs Armenia, Liechtenstein vs Bosnia & Herzegovina.

