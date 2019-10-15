Euro 2020: When is the tournament and who has qualified?
Dublin, Glasgow and London among 12 Euro 2020 hosts for 24-team tournament which will be staged between June 12 and July 12
Last Updated: 15/10/19 7:21am
Teams are booking their Euro 2020 spots at the business end of the qualifying campaign but with 24 sides set to play across 12 host cities, how will the tournament work?
Who has already qualified?
- Russia
- Belgium
- Italy
- Ukraine
When and where is Euro 2020?
The 16th UEFA European Championship runs from June 12 to July 12, 2020, and to celebrate the tournament's 60th birthday, 12 cities across the continent have been selected as hosts.
The 12 cities and stadiums are:
- Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Johan Cruyff Arena
- Baku (Azerbaijan) - Olympic Stadium
- Bilbao (Spain) - San Mames
- Bucharest (Romania) - Arena Nationala
- Budapest (Hungary) - Puskas Arena
- Copenhagen (Denmark) - Parken Stadium
- Dublin (Republic of Ireland) - Aviva Stadium
- Glasgow (Scotland) - Hampden Park
- London (England) - Wembley Stadium
- Munich (Germany) - Allianz Arena
- Rome (Italy) - Stadio Olimpico
- Saint Petersburg (Russia) - Krestovsky Stadium
Rome's Stadio Olimpico will host the opening match on June 12, while England's national stadium Wembley will stage both semi-finals and the final.
As a result of the pan-European staging, no nation has been granted an automatic spot, with all 55 teams taking part in the qualification process.
The Euro 2020 Qualifiers
The qualifying campaign for next summer's tournament kicked off in March 2019 and is set to conclude in March 2020.
The top two teams from each of the 10 groups will qualify for Euro 2020 - with the qualifying group phase ending in November 2019 - while the four remaining positions will be decided in the Nations League play-offs in March 2020.
When is the Euro 2020 draw?
The draw for the finals will take place in Bucharest, Romania on November 30 with the 24 qualifying teams to be drawn into six groups of four.
At this point in November, the four final spots - set to be decided in March 2020's play-offs - will not be known, but they will still be drawn into a group.
How will the draw work?
The 24 qualifiers will be split into six groups through a seeding system that is calculated based on:
- a) final position in group
- b) points
- c) goal difference
- d) goals scored
- e) away goals scored
- f) number of wins
- g) number of away wins
- h) lower disciplinary points total
- i) position in overall UEFA Nations League rankings.
Play-off winners will therefore all be in the fourth seeding pot.
The Euro 2020 group-stage schedule
Each stadium will host three group-stage matches, which are set to take place between June 12 and June 24.
The host cities have been paired off for the group stages:
- Group A: Rome and Baku
- Group B: Saint Petersburg and Copenhagen
- Group C: Amsterdam and Bucharest
- Group D: London and Glasgow
- Group E: Bilbao and Dublin
- Group F: Munich and Budapest
Every host nation that qualifies will play a minimum of two games at home in the group stages. Should both paired nations qualify (eg. if England and Scotland both qualify they will be put into Group D) then a draw will take place to determine which nation will host their direct group-stage encounter.
The winners and runners-up of each group will reach the knockout stages, as well as the four best third-placed teams.
The knockout schedule
Each city will host one last 16 or quarter-final match, before London takes centre stage for the semi-finals and final. There is no third-place play-off.
The knockouts will run from June 27 to July 12:
Round of 16
June 27: 1A v 2C, London - 2A v 2B, Amsterdam
June 28: 1B v 3A/D/E/F, Bilbao - 1C v 3D/E/F, Budapest
June 29: 2D v 2E, Copenhagen - 1F v 3A/B/C, Bucharest
June 30: 1E v 3A/B/C/D, Glasgow - 1D v 2F, Dublin
Quarter-finals
July 3: Saint Petersburg and Munich
July 4: Baku and Rome
Semi-finals
July 7 and 8: London
Final
July 12: London