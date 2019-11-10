Mick McCarthy waits on Aaron Connolly injury update for Republic of Ireland

Aaron Connolly must wait to see if he is fit to face New Zealand and Denmark

Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy must wait to find out if striker Aaron Connolly will be fit for their crucial European Qualifier against Denmark.

The 19-year-old Brighton forward was forced off at half-time of Sunday's 3-1 defeat away to Manchester United in the Premier League with a groin injury.

Connolly will now undergo a scan on Monday before the decision is taken as to whether he can feature in Thursday night's friendly against New Zealand in Dublin and the home game with Denmark four days later.

McCarthy said: "Aaron will have a scan on Monday morning. Our medical team have been in contact with Brighton and when we have the results on Monday, we will know more."

Connolly impressed on his senior international debut in October when he came off the bench in Georgia and very nearly snatched a win which would have booked Ireland's place at next summer's finals.

He was handed a first start in Switzerland three days later on the back of his performance in Tbilisi, but found the going tougher as his side went down 2-0 in Geneva.

That result left them needing to defeat Denmark at the Aviva Stadium to qualify automatically, barring a shock result elsewhere.