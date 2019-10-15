Switzerland 2-0 Republic of Ireland: Mick McCarthy's side miss chance to qualify for Euro 2020

Republic of Ireland missed the chance to qualify for Euro 2020 on Tuesday

The Republic of Ireland missed the chance to qualify for Euro 2020 on Tuesday as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Switzerland and had Seamus Coleman sent off.

Switzerland capitalised on a good start in the 16th minute as Haris Seferovic swept home, giving the Republic of Ireland - who could have qualified with a victory - a mountain to climb.

Despite an improved second-half showing, the Republic of Ireland were dealt another blow as Coleman was sent off in the 75th minute for a second yellow card after he was deemed to have handled a Breel Embolo shot inside the area. Ricardo Rodriguez stepped up, but saw his penalty well saved by Darren Randolph.

Things went from bad to worse for Mick McCarthy's side in the final minute as Shane Duffy (90+3) inadvertently turned home an Edimilson Fernandes shot via the bar.

The Republic of Ireland will now need to beat second-place Denmark at the Aviva Stadium on November 18 to qualify but will be without Coleman and Duffy through suspension. Switzerland, third in Group D with 11 points, have a game in hand and are now in pole position to top the group.

