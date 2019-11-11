Mick McCarthy: Republic of Ireland's friendly with New Zealand opportunity for youngsters

0:33 Mick McCarthy on the chances of one of his Republic of Ireland youngsters impressing enough in the friendly against New Zealand to feature in the must-win Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark Mick McCarthy on the chances of one of his Republic of Ireland youngsters impressing enough in the friendly against New Zealand to feature in the must-win Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark

Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy says the friendly against New Zealand is an ideal opportunity for some of the squad's younger players to impress.

Ireland face the Kiwis in Dublin on Thursday evening before a crucial showdown with Denmark four days later in which they must-win to keep their Euro 2020 qualifications hopes alive.

And with the likes of goalkeeper Darren Randolph and David McGoldrick only just returning from injury, McCarthy is in no mood to risk too many key players for the New Zealand game.

"We'll treat New Zealand with the same respect as everyone else," Mick McCarthy said.

"But it's clearly not got the same importance (as Denmark) and all the players know that.

"So I'll be selecting from the squad and there will be some who have been playing on a regular basis, but they won't be playing all the game bearing in mind I want them fresh for Monday.

"I've got plenty of players for the game though and it's an opportunity for some of them."

It means there could be opportunities for the likes of U21 internationals Troy Parrott and Lee O'Connor while Shamrock Rovers Jack Byrne has already been told he will be involved.

"There's some scope for them to do themselves some good that's for sure," McCarthy added.

"Whether that translates to Monday we'll find out but we'll see how they play and respond to playing in the first-team.

"That will be the measure of success and then I'll see how I feel about them afterwards."