Mick McCarthy upbeat ahead of Republic of Ireland's crucial European Qualifier with Denmark

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy was in typically-combative mood ahead of his side's crucial European Qualifier against Denmark.

Victory for the Irish at the Aviva Stadium on Monday will secure their place at Euro 2020, with a win in Dublin coupled with the 1-1 draw in Denmark in their opening qualifying match seeing McCarthy's side advance courtesy of a better head-to-head record.

A Christian Eriksen-inspired 5-1 win for Denmark in the qualifying play-off for the 2018 World Cup saw Ireland - then managed by Martin O'Neill - miss out on the tournament in Russia.

But McCarthy remains upbeat about their chances of upsetting the form book and making it through to the finals of the European Championships, with the Aviva Stadium set to stage some matches in the multi-city tournament.

"There's always a big performance in us that can win a game," he said. "We drew in Denmark and had a few chances. Nevertheless it was a great performance and a great result for us.

"If I don't believe it, I might as well go home and I'm not going home any time soon.

"People's opinions don't concern me because it's on the day. You can be better all the time round but I've seen a lot of cup finals.

"I was a big Leeds fan as a kid and I remembering watching that one against Sunderland [1973 FA Cup final] and it was an absolute shoo-in. Sunderland couldn't win. Guess what? They did.

"And all the games subsequently that I've seen or been involved in, when teams shouldn't win, they've got better players, a better squad, a better manager, everything's in their favour and they get slapped.

"Well. That's what I'm hoping will happen tomorrow."

Brighton defender Shane Duffy will captain the team in the absence of the suspended Seamus Coleman, with McCarthy adding: "He's captain material. It was an easy decision to make."

Duffy also faced the assembled media ahead of the Denmark game and admitted having Richard Keogh with the squad had given them all a lift.

Keogh is without a club and his playing career is in the balance after he was sacked by Derby for his part in an incident that saw the car he was travelling in involved in a crash on September 24.

His former County team-mates Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett were disciplined by the club and disqualified from driving for two years after they pleaded guilty to drink-driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Duffy insists Keogh has brought a positive vibe to the Irish, however, having played a key role in ensuring they remain in contention in Group D prior to his much-publicised problems.

"It's been great, he's lifted everyone's mood in the camp," said Duffy "We've all sat down and had a chat with him. He seems in good spirits and is delighted he has come over, as we are.

"He's been a big part of this group and a big part of this campaign as well and he's a big miss for us.

"Just having him around has been a big lift for all the boys and hopefully we can all do it [beat Denmark and qualify for Euro 2020] for him as well.

"He's come through a lot in his life and his career at the minute, so it would be nice for him and the country if we can go and get that win."