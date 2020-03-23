Coronavirus: Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy in self-isolation

Mick McCarthy says coronavirus has 'suddenly become very real and frightening for him'

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has revealed he is self-isolating as a precaution after two neighbours were diagnosed with coronavirus.

Republic of Ireland were due to face Slovakia later this week in a Euro 2020 play-off, before a Europe-wide suspension of competitive football.

McCarthy, 61, says the pandemic has suddenly become very real for him and his wife Fiona, and has urged people to heed government advice on social distancing.

"I should have been on the training ground at Abbotstown with the players today, getting ready for Slovakia and working on shapes and game plans," McCarthy said.

"Instead, I am back home in Bromley and isolating as two of our near neighbours have been diagnosed with coronavirus and it is now very real and very frightening for us.

"Like so many others, we are trying so hard to play by the rules here and stay at home. My wife Fiona and I are not seeing our children or our grandchildren and it's tough.

"We are doing what the authorities are telling us and that is the message I want to send to everyone in Ireland today. Let's do as we are told - let's ensure we listen to the guidelines so that we don't end up like Italy.

"We cannot take a chance with this. When the government say don't congregate in numbers, then please listen to them. When they tell you that it is better to stay at home, listen.

"Keep your distance. No matter how young or old you are, do as they ask - for all our sakes."

Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim says he is in good hands

Terim tests positive for coronavirus

Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Terim has previously managed AC Milan and the Turkish national side, and is into his fourth spell as Galatasaray's manager.

"According to the test results made today, my coronavirus result was positive," the 66-year-old wrote on Twitter.

"I'm in good hands at the hospital. Do not worry. About to communicate as soon as possible."

Galatasaray, with whom Terim also won three league titles with as a player, added: "What did we not achieve when we put it shoulder to shoulder! We are with you, teacher! Once again."

John Obi Mikel said he 'did not feel comfortable' playing football during the coronavirus outbreak

The Turkish Super Lig was one of the last European leagues to be suspended despite the global spread of the coronavirus, only calling a halt to play last Thursday following a plea from world players' union FIFPro.

Matches were still being played behind closed doors right up until 48 hours before the suspension announcement made by the Turkish Football Federation.

The situation prompted former Chelsea midfielder Jon Obi Mikel to push for the mutual cancellation of his contract with Super Lig leaders Trabzonspor.