David McGoldrick: Sheffield United forward calls time on Republic of Ireland career

McGoldrick to concentrate on club career and spend time with family; forward had become a key member of the squad in recent years; FAI: "The Football Association of Ireland would like to thank David for his fantastic service and wish him all the best for the future."

Wednesday 4 November 2020 17:58, UK

David McGoldrick of Ireland looks on during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying Group D match between Ireland and Gibraltar at Aviva Stadium on June 10, 2019 in Dublin, Ireland
Image: David McGoldrick has called time on his international career

Republic of Ireland forward David McGoldrick has retired from international football in order to concentrate on his club career and spend more time with his family.

The 32-year-old Sheffield United player made his Ireland debut in a 4-1 victory over the USA in 2014.

He finishes with 14 caps and a goal in a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in 2020 European Championship qualifying.

David McGoldrick
Image: McGoldrick had emerged as one of the mainstays of the Ireland line-up

McGoldrick's decision will come as something of a surprise, because he has established himself as a key member of the side in recent years and was named the 'Three' FAI (Football Association of Ireland) Senior Men's Player of the Year in August 2020.

He was in the starting line-up for the penalty shootout defeat to Slovakia that cost Ireland a place at the rescheduled Euro 2020 finals next summer.

But McGoldrick picked up an injury in that match and sat out subsequent Nations League fixtures against Wales and Finland.

An FAI statement read: "The Sheffield United forward has decided to retire from international football to concentrate on his club career and family.

"The Football Association of Ireland would like to thank David for his fantastic service and wish him all the best for the future."

The Republic will next play England in a friendly on November 12 before further Nations League fixtures against Wales and Bulgaria.

