England will play Republic of Ireland at Wembley on November 12

England will face Republic of Ireland at Wembley on November 12 after New Zealand withdrew from the original scheduled fixture.

Gareth Southgate's squad will meet the Republic ahead of their last two UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixtures away to Belgium on November 15 and home to Iceland on November 18.

New Zealand withdrew from next month's planned fixture earlier this month due to travel and player availability complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be the Republic's first trip to Wembley since 2013, when the game finished 1-1 and a first meeting since the goalless draw between the countries in Dublin in June 2015.

Image: It will be the Republic of Ireland's first trip to Wembley since 2013

Stephen Kenny's side will go into the game on the back of some difficult results. After losing their Euro 2020 play-off to Slovakia on penalties, they drew 0-0 with Wales before losing 1-0 in Finland. Kenny has yet to win in five matches since replacing Mick McCarthy as manager.

England go into the match on the back of defeat too after their 1-0 loss at home to Denmark, the result followed victories over Wales and Belgium.

