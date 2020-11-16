Coronavirus: Matt Doherty and James McClean test positive

Republic of Ireland pair Matt Doherty and James McClean isolating from rest of squad after testing positive for coronavirus; rest of squad and members of staff test negative; ROI face Bulgaria on Wednesday

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Monday 16 November 2020 14:39, UK

Republic of Ireland defender Matt Doherty
Image: Republic of Ireland and Tottenham defender Matt Doherty has tested positive for coronavirus

Matt Doherty and James McClean have tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the Republic of Ireland's final Nations League fixture against Bulgaria.

The pair started Sunday's 1-0 defeat by Wales in Cardiff but have now been isolated from the rest of the group, which flew back to Dublin on Monday.

A Football Association of Ireland statement said: "The Football Association of Ireland can confirm Ireland defender Matt Doherty and forward James McClean have tested positive for Covid-19.

"The players have been isolated from the group as per Covid-19 protocols, and the HSE have been informed of this development.

"The rest of the staff and squad tested negative ahead of the flight back to Dublin this morning before the UEFA Nations League match against Bulgaria on Wednesday."

Trending

The development represents a fresh headache for manager Stephen Kenny, who has already lost Callum Robinson and Alan Browne to positive tests this month.

Republic of Ireland midfielder James McClean
Image: Republic of Ireland midfielder James McClean has also tested positive for Covid-19

With Seamus Coleman, Enda Stevens and John Egan missing through injury and James McCarthy having withdrawn from the squad for family reasons, Kenny's resources were depleted further at the Cardiff City Stadium by Jeff Hendrick's red card and the booking which will see fellow midfielder Jayson Molumby join him on the suspension list against Bulgaria.

Also See:

Ireland need to avoid defeat at the Aviva Stadium to ensure they do not finish bottom of Group B4 and suffer relegation.

Scotland U21 staff member tests positive for coronavirus

A member of the Scotland U21 backroom staff has tested positive for Covid-19.

The individual tested positive on Sunday and has not travelled to Greece for tomorrow's qualifier.

Another staff member has been identified as a close contact and will isolate for 14 days. The SFA say no other staff members or players have been affected.

A statement read: "The Scottish FA can confirm that a Scotland Under-21s backroom staff member returned a positive test for COVID-19 on Sunday, 15 November.

"The staff member had tested negative on three rounds of previous tests and has not travelled to Greece for Scotland's latest Under-21s Euro 2021 Qualifier. They will self-isolate for 10 days.

"All other playing and non-playing staff members have tested negative on this latest round of testing.

"One other member of the backroom staff has been deemed as a close contact by the Scottish Government and will self-isolate for 14 days."

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports Football Podcast