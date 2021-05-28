Sam Szmodics: Peterborough midfielder called up to Republic of Ireland squad for first time

Peterborough's Sam Szmodics helped Posh earn promotion to the Championship in 2020/21; Darren Randolph, Callum Robinson and Aaron Connolly have all withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland squad; head coach Stephen Kenny still searching for first win in charge

Friday 28 May 2021 17:12, UK

PA - Sam Szmodics in action for Peterborough
Image: Sam Szmodics has been called up by the Republic of Ireland for their friendlies against Andorra and Hungary

Peterborough midfielder Sam Szmodics has received his first call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad for their June friendlies against Andorra and Hungary.

Szmodics made 42 appearances and scored 15 goals during the 2020/21 season, helping Peterborough secure promotion to the Championship.

The 25-year-old has been added to the Republic of Ireland squad for matches against Andorra on June 3 and Hungary on June 8, with head coach Stephen Kenny going in search of his first win in charge of the Irish national team.

PA - Sam Szmodics celebrates Peterborough&#39;s promotion
Image: Szmodics was a key part of the Peterborough side that earned promotion from League One to the Championship

Szmodics' inclusion comes as goalkeeper Darren Randolph (hip) and forward Callum Robinson (Achilles) and Aaron Connolly (foot) have all pulled out of the squad through injury.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers has been called up while captain and Everton defender Seamus Coleman has been declared fit.

Swansea's Conor Hourihane and Ryan Manning will join the squad on Monday after the Championship play-off final.

Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers' Daniel Mandroiu will also link up with the rest of the group after his side's fixture against Longford Town.

PA - Stephen Kenny
Image: Stephen Kenny is still searching for his first win as Republic of Ireland head coach

Republic of Ireland squad:

Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham), Lee O'Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Stoke), Ryan Manning (Swansea), Shane Duffy (Brighton), Dara O'Shea (West Brom), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Hourihane (Swansea, on loan from Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jason Knight (Derby), Jayson Molumby (Preston, on loan from Brighton), Jamie McGrath (St Mirren), Daniel Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers), James Collins (Cardiff City), Adam Idah (Norwich), Troy Parrott (Tottenham), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe), Sam Szmodics (Peterborough).

