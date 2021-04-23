Euro 2020: Wembley to stage extra knockout game in tournament after Dublin dropped as host city by UEFA

Wembley Stadium will stage an additional Euro 2020 last-16 match which was originally due to be staged in Dublin, a UEFA Exco committee decided on Friday, after Ireland's government was unable to assure organisers that the Aviva Stadium would be at least a quarter full for its four scheduled games.

England could play their first four matches of the finals at Wembley if they win Group D, before moving to Rome for the quarter-finals.

The semi-finals and final are also due to be played at the London venue.

Dublin's group matches have been reassigned to St Petersburg, with UEFA later confirming the switch.

Image: UEFA required the 51,700-capacity Aviva Stadium in Dublin to be at least a quarter full for its four games

The Irish capital has been unable to provide minimum capacity assurances to UEFA and has been stripped of hosting rights.

Reacting to the UEFA announcement, Catherine Martin - Ireland's Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media - said: "Preparations for the hosting of the Euro 2020 games in Dublin were at an advanced stage when the pandemic hit and UEFA took the decision on March 17, 2020, to postpone the tournament.

"Work on the tournament in Dublin continued into 2021 and we were hopeful that we were all set to host a fantastic tournament in Dublin in June.



"However, despite our commitment to hosting the games, the public health situation has meant that we were not able to give UEFA the assurances they required earlier this month in relation to guaranteeing minimum spectator attendance levels at Euro 2020 in Dublin.

"I would like to take this opportunity to wish UEFA and all of the other host cities well with Euro 2020 and look forward to an exciting tournament in the summer."

Bilbao's four matches have been switched to Seville, while Munich has now provided guarantees that at least 14,500 fans will be able to attend each of the four matches it is hosting, including a quarter-final on July 2.

The decision means Wembley will now host eight matches - three group games, two last-16 ties, both semis, and the final, while St Petersburg now has seven matches.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: "We have been working diligently with the host associations and local authorities to ensure a safe and festive environment at the games and I am really pleased that we are able to welcome spectators at all matches for a celebration of national team football across the continent."

Ceferin added: "UEFA wishes to express its appreciation and gratitude to the cities of Bilbao and Dublin - both of which are considered as good venues to host future UEFA events - the national and regional governments of Spain and the Republic of Ireland, and all local stakeholders for their dedication, professionalism and efforts over the past years.

Image: St Petersburg's Krestovsky Stadium will now host seven games at Euro 2020

"UEFA would also like to thank the Football Association of Ireland and its dedicated staff for their excellent collaboration and hard work, and is looking forward to continuing to work with the remaining 11 host associations in delivering Euro 2020 matches."

UEFA said tickets for matches in Bilbao and Dublin would be cancelled and refunded, and those ticket buyers will receive priority access to tickets in the reassigned venues.

The 16th UEFA European Championship runs from June 11 to July 11, 2021. Out of the original 12 host cities, 10 across the continent remain selected as venues, with Dublin and Bilbao dropped, and Seville added.

The 11 cities and stadiums for the tournament are: