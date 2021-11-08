Callum O'Dowda: Republic of Ireland call up Bristol City winger for World Cup qualifiers

Bristol City winger Callum O'Dowda has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg.

O'Dowda, 26, receives his first call-up since March and comes into Stephen Kenny's squad in place of Cardiff City striker James Collins who has been ruled out through injury.

Collins, 30, was sidelined for Cardiff's 2-1 win against Huddersfield in the Championship on Saturday through a hand injury.

The Republic sit in fourth place in their qualifying group for the 2022 World Cup, with their hopes of making it to Qatar over after winning only one of their six qualifiers so far.

Kenny's men face Portugal at Aviva Stadium on Thursday before heading to Luxembourg, who produced a surprise 1-0 victory in the reverse meeting in March, on Sunday evening.

Updated squad in full

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham), Ryan Manning (Swansea), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), James McClean (Wigan), Shane Duffy (Brighton), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich), Nathan Collins (Burnley).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle), Jason Knight (Derby), Jayson Molumby (West Brom, on loan from Brighton), Alan Browne (Preston), Jamie McGrath (St Mirren), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Brom), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham), Adam Idah (Norwich), Will Keane (Wigan), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe).