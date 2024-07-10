Republic of Ireland appoint Heimir Hallgrimsson as head coach

Heimir Hallgrimsson has been appointed as the new head coach of the Republic of Ireland.

He replaces interim manager John O'Shea, who has been in charge since Stephen Kenny's departure in November last year.

Hallgrimsson has previously managed Iceland and Jamaica and will take charge of his first competitive game when Ireland face England in the Nations League in September.

Speaking about his appointment, Hallgrimsson said: "It is an honour to be appointed head coach of the Ireland senior men's national team.

"Ireland is rightly a proud footballing nation which has consistently produced talented players and enjoyed many memorable moments at major international tournaments.

"We have a young and exciting team that has genuine potential. I am looking forward to working closely with the players to help coach and guide them towards improved performances and results ensuring we qualify and compete at major tournaments on a regular basis."

Hallgrimsson, who was joint Iceland coach with Lars Lagerback when they stunned England at Euro 2016, added: "We have important and exciting games coming up in the UEFA Nations League later this year and a massive FIFA World Cup qualification campaign coming up next year.

"Finally, I am also looking forward to getting to know the people of Ireland and in particular the wonderful fans of Irish football.

"It is my responsibility to coach, prepare and develop our team as best as possible to deliver results on the pitch and to make our supporters happy and proud."

Hallgrimsson became head coach of Jamaica in 2022 and announced his resignation following the side's exit from the Copa America at the beginning of the month.

Speaking about Hallgrimsson's appointment, FAI director of football Marc Canham said: "We are thrilled to announce Heimir as our new head coach.

"Earlier this year, we identified Heimir as our number one candidate whose capabilities and experience aligned with our criteria.

"Not only does Heimir have significant experience at international level with two different countries, but crucially he also has a track record of qualifying for major international tournaments and taking teams up the FIFA world rankings."

Canham also paid tribute to John O'Shea for his role as interim boss of the team.

"It was also important for us that we recruited a head coach who is interested in the overall development of football in Ireland as outlined in the FAI's football pathways plan and in particular someone who is interested in the development of our underage international teams, both of which Heimir is hugely passionate about," he added.

"I also want to thank and pay tribute to John O'Shea and his staff who have guided the team through recent friendly internationals preparing the team impeccably, creating a brilliant environment for the players and achieving positive results on the pitch."